Samyak Intl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore, down 38.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore in June 2023 down 38.4% from Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 151.11% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Samyak Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Samyak Intl shares closed at 20.13 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.91% returns over the last 6 months and 0.40% over the last 12 months.