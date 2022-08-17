Samyak Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.13 crore, up 1248.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.13 crore in June 2022 up 1248.17% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 44.4% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Samyak Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Samyak Intl shares closed at 19.10 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.24% returns over the last 6 months and 3.24% over the last 12 months.