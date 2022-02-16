Samyak Intl Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 76.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in December 2021 down 76.74% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 36.84% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

Samyak Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

Samyak Intl shares closed at 24.25 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.08% returns over the last 6 months and 59.54% over the last 12 months.