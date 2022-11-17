Samyak Intl Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore, down 22.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore in September 2022 down 22.43% from Rs. 6.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 155.81% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2022 up 43.36% from Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2021.

Samyak Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in September 2021.

Samyak Intl shares closed at 20.90 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.53% returns over the last 6 months and 16.76% over the last 12 months.