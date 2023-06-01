Samyak Intl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.07 crore, up 31.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.07 crore in March 2023 up 31.24% from Rs. 25.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2023 up 228.89% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2023 up 327.96% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022.

Samyak Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.20 in March 2022.

Samyak Intl shares closed at 21.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.50% returns over the last 6 months and -2.10% over the last 12 months.