Samyak Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.20 crore, up 92.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.20 crore in March 2022 up 92.19% from Rs. 13.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022 down 50.3% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022 down 19.13% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2021.

Samyak Intl shares closed at 21.25 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.78% returns over the last 6 months and 7.59% over the last 12 months.