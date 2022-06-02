 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samyak Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.20 crore, up 92.19% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Samyak International are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.20 crore in March 2022 up 92.19% from Rs. 13.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022 down 50.3% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022 down 19.13% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2021.

Samyak Intl shares closed at 21.25 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.78% returns over the last 6 months and 7.59% over the last 12 months.

Samyak International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.20 10.84 13.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.20 10.84 13.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.01 4.97 11.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.23 3.21 1.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.94 0.46 0.72
Depreciation 0.72 0.80 1.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.80 0.03 1.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 1.37 -4.60
Other Income 0.25 0.02 3.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.21 1.39 -0.80
Interest 0.94 0.05 -0.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.73 1.34 -0.34
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.18
P/L Before Tax -0.73 1.34 -0.52
Tax 0.02 -- -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.75 1.34 -0.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.75 1.34 -0.50
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.75 1.34 -0.50
Equity Share Capital 6.25 6.25 6.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.20 2.15 -2.85
Diluted EPS -6.20 2.15 -2.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.20 2.15 -2.85
Diluted EPS -6.20 2.15 -2.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #Samyak International #Samyak Intl
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
