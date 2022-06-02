Samyak Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.20 crore, up 92.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Samyak International are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.20 crore in March 2022 up 92.19% from Rs. 13.11 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022 down 50.3% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022 down 19.13% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2021.
Samyak Intl shares closed at 21.25 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.78% returns over the last 6 months and 7.59% over the last 12 months.
|
|Samyak International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.20
|10.84
|13.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.20
|10.84
|13.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|21.01
|4.97
|11.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.23
|3.21
|1.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.94
|0.46
|0.72
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.80
|1.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.80
|0.03
|1.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|1.37
|-4.60
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.02
|3.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|1.39
|-0.80
|Interest
|0.94
|0.05
|-0.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.73
|1.34
|-0.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.18
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.73
|1.34
|-0.52
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.75
|1.34
|-0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.75
|1.34
|-0.50
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.75
|1.34
|-0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|6.25
|6.25
|6.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.20
|2.15
|-2.85
|Diluted EPS
|-6.20
|2.15
|-2.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.20
|2.15
|-2.85
|Diluted EPS
|-6.20
|2.15
|-2.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited