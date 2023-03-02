 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samyak Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.23 crore, up 3.65% Y-o-Y

Mar 02, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Samyak International are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.23 crore in December 2022 up 3.65% from Rs. 10.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.26 crore in December 2022 up 738.17% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.26 crore in December 2022 up 414.16% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2021.

Samyak International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.23 4.96 10.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.23 4.96 10.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 2.83 4.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.06 3.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- 0.46 0.46
Depreciation -- 0.78 0.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- 0.13 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.23 0.83 1.37
Other Income 0.03 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.26 0.84 1.39
Interest -- 0.05 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.26 0.79 1.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.26 0.79 1.34
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.26 0.78 1.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.26 0.78 1.34
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.26 0.78 1.34
Equity Share Capital 6.25 6.25 6.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.02 1.26 2.15
Diluted EPS 18.02 1.26 2.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.02 1.26 2.15
Diluted EPS 18.02 1.26 2.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
