Samyak Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.23 crore, up 3.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.23 crore in December 2022 up 3.65% from Rs. 10.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.26 crore in December 2022 up 738.17% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.26 crore in December 2022 up 414.16% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2021.