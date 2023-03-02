Samyak Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.23 crore, up 3.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.23 crore in December 2022 up 3.65% from Rs. 10.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.26 crore in December 2022 up 738.17% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.26 crore in December 2022 up 414.16% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2021.

Samyak Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 18.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.15 in December 2021.

Samyak Intl shares closed at 21.70 on March 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.33% returns over the last 6 months and 6.11% over the last 12 months.