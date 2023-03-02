English
    Samyak Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.23 crore, up 3.65% Y-o-Y

    March 02, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Samyak International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.23 crore in December 2022 up 3.65% from Rs. 10.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.26 crore in December 2022 up 738.17% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.26 crore in December 2022 up 414.16% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2021.

    Samyak Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 18.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.15 in December 2021.

    Samyak Intl shares closed at 21.70 on March 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.33% returns over the last 6 months and 6.11% over the last 12 months.

    Samyak International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.234.9610.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.234.9610.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.834.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.063.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost--0.460.46
    Depreciation--0.780.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses--0.130.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.230.831.37
    Other Income0.030.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.260.841.39
    Interest--0.050.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.260.791.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.260.791.34
    Tax--0.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.260.781.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.260.781.34
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.260.781.34
    Equity Share Capital6.256.256.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.021.262.15
    Diluted EPS18.021.262.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.021.262.15
    Diluted EPS18.021.262.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
