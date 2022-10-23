Samvat 2079 Roundtable: Is India's low per capita income a threat to the consumption story?

India is slowly but steadily moving up the global ladder. With a 7 percent growth forecast for 2022, the country's economy, at $3.5 trillion, has overtaken that of the United Kingdom in terms of size and is now the fifth largest in the world. By 2027, it will move a notch up to number 4, according to the International Monetary Fund.

But with a population 20 times that of the UK, India’s per capita GDP is significantly lower. India's annual per capita income at constant prices was at Rs 91,481 in 2021-22, which was below the pre-COVID level, government data shows.

But for market veterans, it is not much of a bother as they are betting big on India’s consumption story. The number will only go up from here, they reason.

“We came from $300 billion to $3 trillion in the last 30 years. If I take an extra tier bet, we can go from $3 trillion to $30 trillion over the years, and obviously, our per capita will also go up in the timeframe,” founder of MK ventures Madhusudan Kela said during Moneycontrol’s Muhurat Roundtable.

Watch: Diwali Roundtable where stars of Dalal Street come together to share their wisdom

Manish Chokhani, Director, Enam Holdings, did some back-of-the-envelope math to highlight the strength of a large domestic economy.

“Suppose, you are selling three million cars but you may sell six million air conditioners, which is double. You sell 12 million refrigerators, which is again double. Then, you sell 24 million two-wheelers and 48 million cellphones. So, there's a doubling of the market at different price points,” he said.

Almost all consumption sectors are at least 10 times where they were 10 years back, said Sunil Singhania, founder and CIO, Abakkus Asset Manager. India’s per capita GDP is around $2,000 and there is no doubt it will grow to $10,000 in 15-20 years, he said said

Putting another data point on the table, veteran fund manager Prashant Jain said population growth in India is now declining.

“We are growing barely above 1 percent now. So if your real GDP is 7 percent, then 6 percent is the real increase in per capita income and that is where the opportunity lies,” he said, adding that demography and low penetration of goods and services will drive growth in India.

The contrarian view

While the long-term India story may be intact, Devina Mehra, founder of First Global, said the fact that the economy is hurting after the COVID-19 pandemic with massive demand destruction can’t be ignored.

The country’s unemployment rate has shot up to 7.86 percent in October from 6.43 percent in the previous month, the latest Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data shows. India’s retail inflation at 7.41 percent is above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance threshold of 6 percent.

Also Read: Brokerage recommendations for Samvat 2079

“Mobile penetration has gone down. Two-wheelers sales last year were the lowest in 10 years. While there has been some improvement in the last few quarters, we still have a major issue at hand.

“We have to look at our so-called demographic dividend in three ways—the number of people in working age, the labour participation rate and then the productivity,” she said.

As the Indian economy gets formalised, only organised sector employees have done well in the last few years, she added. “But the rest of the economy is hurting.”

“Economy and stock market are two different things. So, my view on the stock market remains more sanguine,” Mehra said.​

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​