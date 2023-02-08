 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samvardhana Motherson International profit stood at Rs 500.73 crore in December quarter

Feb 08, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST

Auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 500.73 crore in the December quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit from continuing operations of Rs 225.95 crore in the year-ago period, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from continuing operations stood at Rs 20,226.21 crore. It was at Rs 16,117.51 crore a year ago, it added.

Total expenses were at Rs 19,615.35 crore as against Rs 15,903.78 crore in the year-ago period.