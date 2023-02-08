English
    Samvardhana Motherson International profit stood at Rs 500.73 crore in December quarter

    The company had posted a consolidated net profit from continuing operations of Rs 225.95 crore in the year-ago period, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST

    Auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 500.73 crore in the December quarter.

    Consolidated total revenue from continuing operations stood at Rs 20,226.21 crore. It was at Rs 16,117.51 crore a year ago, it added.

    Total expenses were at Rs 19,615.35 crore as against Rs 15,903.78 crore in the year-ago period.