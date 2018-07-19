App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 09:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Samsung, Xiaomi corner 60% share of India's smartphone mkt in Q2: Canalys

"Xiaomi more than doubled its shipments, albeit from a modest base, just putting it in first place. Samsung's annual growth rate, at nearly 50 percent, was the best it has been since Q4 2015, leaving it hair's breadth behind Xiaomi in second place," it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi and Korea's Samsung shipped about 10 million units each in the April-June 2018 quarter, and cumulatively accounted for 60 percent share of India's smartphone market, research firm Canalys today said. Overall, smartphone shipments grew by 22 percent in the said quarter to just under 33 million units. Together, the two companies now account for 60 percent of total shipments in India, up from 43 percent a year ago, Canalys said in a statement.

"Xiaomi more than doubled its shipments, albeit from a modest base, just putting it in first place. Samsung's annual growth rate, at nearly 50 percent, was the best it has been since Q4 2015, leaving it hair's breadth behind Xiaomi in second place," it added.

Vivo took third place, while Oppo came fourth, with shipments of 3.6 million and 3.1 million, respectively.

“Samsung is hitting back. It has launched devices pitted directly against Xiaomi's portfolio and is focusing on its cameras and imaging capabilities...," Canalys Analyst TuanAnh Nguyen said. Canalys pointed that Apple's iPhone shipments to India fell by about 50 percent in June 2018 quarter.

related news

"But Apple's paring back of distributor partners and move to a ‘brand-first, volume-next' strategy will reap rewards as it will ensure better margin per device," it said.

Canalys noted that despite ongoing consolidation at the top, smaller vendors are not giving up and "continue to rewrite their business strategies with a view to long-term sustainability and profitability".

It cited the example of Asus, which has recently restructured its India strategy. Oppo has launched an online-only brand, Realme. “Volume is not the only strategy in India...The climate is right for businesses to realign and re-enter the market," Canalys Research Manager Rushabh Doshi said. Getting priorities right will be important to smartphone vendors, and it will be a choice between profitability and volume growth, Doshi said.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 09:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #earnings #India #Results #Samsung #Xiaomi

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.