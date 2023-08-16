Samrat Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.48 crore, down 33.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.48 crore in June 2023 down 33.55% from Rs. 86.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 down 93.48% from Rs. 9.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2023 down 91.25% from Rs. 12.91 crore in June 2022.

Samrat Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 30.32 in June 2022.

Samrat Pharma shares closed at 389.45 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.18% returns over the last 6 months and -18.40% over the last 12 months.