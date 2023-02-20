Samrat Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.99 crore, up 51.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.99 crore in December 2022 up 51.76% from Rs. 55.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2022 down 67.49% from Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 down 59.91% from Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2021.