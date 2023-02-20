Samrat Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.99 crore, up 51.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.99 crore in December 2022 up 51.76% from Rs. 55.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2022 down 67.49% from Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 down 59.91% from Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2021.

Samrat Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 20.87 in December 2021.

Samrat Pharma shares closed at 511.30 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.68% returns over the last 6 months and 3.85% over the last 12 months.