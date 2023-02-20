English
    Samrat Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.99 crore, up 51.76% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Samrat Pharmachem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 83.99 crore in December 2022 up 51.76% from Rs. 55.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2022 down 67.49% from Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 down 59.91% from Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2021.

    Samrat Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 20.87 in December 2021.

    Samrat Pharma shares closed at 511.30 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.68% returns over the last 6 months and 3.85% over the last 12 months.

    Samrat Pharmachem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations83.9971.1255.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations83.9971.1255.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials80.8468.7544.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.43-8.210.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.460.430.47
    Depreciation0.160.160.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.701.901.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.268.108.45
    Other Income0.120.160.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.388.268.68
    Interest0.600.240.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.778.028.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.778.028.56
    Tax0.682.112.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.105.916.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.105.916.45
    Equity Share Capital3.093.093.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.7819.1420.87
    Diluted EPS6.7819.1420.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.7819.1420.87
    Diluted EPS6.7819.1420.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Samrat Pharma #Samrat Pharmachem
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:00 am