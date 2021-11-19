Sampre Nutritio Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore, down 13.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore in September 2021 down 13.97% from Rs. 7.18 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2021 up 20.89% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2021 up 11.42% from Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2020.

Sampre Nutritio EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.19 in September 2020.

Sampre Nutritio shares closed at 24.40 on November 17, 2021 (BSE)