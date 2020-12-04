PlusFinancial Times
Sampre Nutritio Standalone September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 7.18 Crore, Up 9.31% Y-O-Y

Dec 4, 2020 / 10:22 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sampre Nutritions are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.18 crore in September 2020 up 9.31% from Rs. 6.57 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2020 up 2867.42% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2020 up 99.09% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2019.

Sampre Nutritio EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2019.

Sampre Nutritio shares closed at 17.64 on December 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given 13.08% returns over the last 12 months.

Sampre Nutritions
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations7.181.696.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations7.181.696.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.130.613.75
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.030.960.49
Depreciation0.440.440.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.830.651.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.74-0.980.55
Other Income0.010.020.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.75-0.960.72
Interest0.690.170.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.06-1.130.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.06-1.130.04
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.06-1.130.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.06-1.130.04
Equity Share Capital4.824.824.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.19-2.340.07
Diluted EPS2.19-2.340.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.19-2.340.07
Diluted EPS2.19-2.340.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Sampre Nutritio #Sampre Nutritions
first published: Dec 4, 2020 10:22 pm

