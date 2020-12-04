Sampre Nutritio Standalone September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 7.18 Crore, Up 9.31% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.18 crore in September 2020 up 9.31% from Rs. 6.57 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2020 up 2867.42% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2020 up 99.09% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2019.

Sampre Nutritio EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2019.

Sampre Nutritio shares closed at 17.64 on December 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given 13.08% returns over the last 12 months.