Sampre Nutritio Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.13 crore, up 48.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.13 crore in March 2022 up 48.52% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 260.39% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 44.05% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.

Sampre Nutritio shares closed at 32.70 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.16% returns over the last 6 months and 85.27% over the last 12 months.