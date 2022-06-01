 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sampre Nutritio Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.13 crore, up 48.52% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sampre Nutritions are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.13 crore in March 2022 up 48.52% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 260.39% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 44.05% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.

Sampre Nutritio shares closed at 32.70 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.16% returns over the last 6 months and 85.27% over the last 12 months.

Sampre Nutritions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.13 7.15 4.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.13 7.15 4.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.61 0.54 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.57 2.62 0.43
Depreciation 0.44 0.43 0.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.74 2.85 3.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 0.71 0.36
Other Income 0.26 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.71 0.36
Interest 0.47 0.27 0.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.44 0.44 -0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.44 0.44 -0.05
Tax -0.28 0.22 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.17 0.22 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.17 0.22 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 4.82 4.82 4.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 0.45 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.35 0.45 -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 0.45 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.35 0.45 -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:14 pm
