Sampre Nutritio Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.13 crore, up 48.52% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sampre Nutritions are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.13 crore in March 2022 up 48.52% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 260.39% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 44.05% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.
Sampre Nutritio shares closed at 32.70 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.16% returns over the last 6 months and 85.27% over the last 12 months.
|Sampre Nutritions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.13
|7.15
|4.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.13
|7.15
|4.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.61
|0.54
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.57
|2.62
|0.43
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.43
|0.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.74
|2.85
|3.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.71
|0.36
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.71
|0.36
|Interest
|0.47
|0.27
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|0.44
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.44
|0.44
|-0.05
|Tax
|-0.28
|0.22
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|0.22
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|0.22
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|4.82
|4.82
|4.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|0.45
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|0.45
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|0.45
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|0.45
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
