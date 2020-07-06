Sampre Nutritio Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore, down 12.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore in March 2020 down 12.23% from Rs. 6.63 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 up 257.86% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2020 down 23.66% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2019.

Sampre Nutritio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Sampre Nutritio shares closed at 26.60 on June 01, 2020 (BSE)