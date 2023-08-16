Sampre Nutritio Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.43 crore, down 9.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.43 crore in June 2023 down 9.23% from Rs. 8.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2023 down 338.04% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2022.

Sampre Nutritio shares closed at 56.80 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -51.41% returns over the last 6 months and -20.95% over the last 12 months.