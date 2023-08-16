English
    Sampre Nutritio Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.43 crore, down 9.23% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sampre Nutritions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.43 crore in June 2023 down 9.23% from Rs. 8.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2023 down 338.04% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2022.

    Sampre Nutritio shares closed at 56.80 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -51.41% returns over the last 6 months and -20.95% over the last 12 months.

    Sampre Nutritions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.4311.678.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.4311.678.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.861.575.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.963.821.42
    Depreciation0.310.430.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.645.850.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.33-0.010.65
    Other Income0.020.060.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.310.060.66
    Interest0.480.560.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.79-0.500.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.79-0.500.33
    Tax--0.06--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.79-0.560.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.79-0.560.33
    Equity Share Capital6.876.874.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.16-0.970.69
    Diluted EPS-0.84-0.590.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.16-0.970.69
    Diluted EPS-0.84-0.590.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Sampre Nutritio #Sampre Nutritions
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:44 pm

