Sampre Nutritio Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore, up 206.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore in June 2022 up 206.38% from Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022 up 132.79% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2022 up 446.43% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

Sampre Nutritio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in June 2021.

Sampre Nutritio shares closed at 62.10 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 64.72% returns over the last 6 months and 288.13% over the last 12 months.