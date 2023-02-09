 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sampre Nutritio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.28 crore, up 29.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sampre Nutritions are:Net Sales at Rs 9.28 crore in December 2022 up 29.8% from Rs. 7.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 23.38% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2022 up 26.32% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.
Sampre Nutritio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2021. Sampre Nutritio shares closed at 148.90 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 120.76% returns over the last 6 months and 275.54% over the last 12 months.
Sampre Nutritions
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations9.287.977.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations9.287.977.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4.144.250.54
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.651.452.62
Depreciation0.780.310.43
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.061.032.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.660.930.71
Other Income0.00--0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.660.930.71
Interest0.320.690.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.340.250.44
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.340.250.44
Tax0.17-0.040.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.170.290.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.170.290.22
Equity Share Capital6.874.824.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.240.600.45
Diluted EPS0.240.600.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.240.600.45
Diluted EPS0.240.600.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

