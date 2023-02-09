Sampre Nutritio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.28 crore, up 29.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sampre Nutritions are:Net Sales at Rs 9.28 crore in December 2022 up 29.8% from Rs. 7.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 23.38% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2022 up 26.32% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.
Sampre Nutritio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2021.
|Sampre Nutritio shares closed at 148.90 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 120.76% returns over the last 6 months and 275.54% over the last 12 months.
|Sampre Nutritions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.28
|7.97
|7.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.28
|7.97
|7.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.14
|4.25
|0.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.65
|1.45
|2.62
|Depreciation
|0.78
|0.31
|0.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.06
|1.03
|2.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.66
|0.93
|0.71
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.66
|0.93
|0.71
|Interest
|0.32
|0.69
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.34
|0.25
|0.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.34
|0.25
|0.44
|Tax
|0.17
|-0.04
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.17
|0.29
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.17
|0.29
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|6.87
|4.82
|4.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|0.60
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|0.60
|0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|0.60
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|0.60
|0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited