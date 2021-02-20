MARKET NEWS

Webinar :Join us for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on 'Agri commodity derivatives sector- Opportunities and Role of Financial Intermediaries' on Feb 20, 11am . Register Now!
Sampre Nutritio Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.56 crore, down 37.39% Y-o-Y

February 20, 2021 / 12:09 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sampre Nutritions are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.56 crore in December 2020 down 37.39% from Rs. 7.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020 up 47.86% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2020 down 23.58% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2019.

Sampre Nutritio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2019.

Sampre Nutritio shares closed at 17.20 on February 18, 2021 (BSE)

Sampre Nutritions
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations4.567.187.29
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.567.187.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.942.133.84
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.082.030.46
Depreciation0.440.440.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.590.831.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.501.740.84
Other Income0.000.01--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.501.750.84
Interest0.270.690.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.231.060.21
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.231.060.21
Tax0.04--0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.191.060.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.191.060.13
Equity Share Capital4.824.824.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.402.190.27
Diluted EPS0.402.190.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.402.190.27
Diluted EPS0.402.190.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Sampre Nutritio #Sampre Nutritions
first published: Feb 20, 2021 12:02 am

