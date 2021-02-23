Sampre Nutritio Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.56 crore, down 37.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.56 crore in December 2020 down 37.39% from Rs. 7.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020 up 47.86% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2020 down 23.58% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2019.

Sampre Nutritio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2019.

Sampre Nutritio shares closed at 15.60 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.09% returns over the last 6 months and -36.20% over the last 12 months.