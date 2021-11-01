Samkrg Pistons Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.64 crore, up 15.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.64 crore in September 2021 up 15.18% from Rs. 62.20 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.95 crore in September 2021 up 13.24% from Rs. 6.14 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.28 crore in September 2021 up 2.68% from Rs. 11.96 crore in September 2020.

Samkrg Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 7.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.25 in September 2020.

Samkrg Pistons shares closed at 158.55 on October 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 1.54% returns over the last 6 months and 34.59% over the last 12 months.