Samkrg Pistons Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.49 crore, up 0.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.49 crore in March 2023 up 0.46% from Rs. 53.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2023 down 29.87% from Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.53 crore in March 2023 down 5.27% from Rs. 10.06 crore in March 2022.

Samkrg Pistons EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.64 in March 2022.

Samkrg Pistons shares closed at 136.10 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.20% returns over the last 6 months and -3.48% over the last 12 months.