Samkrg Pistons Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.60 crore, up 11.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.60 crore in June 2022 up 11.78% from Rs. 52.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022 up 397.47% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.30 crore in June 2022 up 284.21% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2021.

Samkrg Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 3.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in June 2021.

Samkrg Pistons shares closed at 141.90 on July 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.41% returns over the last 6 months and -28.21% over the last 12 months.