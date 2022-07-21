English
    Samkrg Pistons Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.60 crore, up 11.78% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Samkrg Pistons and Rings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.60 crore in June 2022 up 11.78% from Rs. 52.42 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022 up 397.47% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.30 crore in June 2022 up 284.21% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2021.

    Samkrg Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 3.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in June 2021.

    Samkrg Pistons shares closed at 141.90 on July 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.41% returns over the last 6 months and -28.21% over the last 12 months.

    Samkrg Pistons and Rings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.6053.2552.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.6053.2552.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.7628.2933.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.322.52-7.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.846.6513.04
    Depreciation2.753.622.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.576.0312.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.366.13-1.34
    Other Income0.180.300.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.556.44-0.85
    Interest0.520.520.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.035.92-1.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.035.92-1.02
    Tax1.002.34--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.033.58-1.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.033.58-1.02
    Equity Share Capital9.829.829.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.083.64-1.04
    Diluted EPS3.083.64-1.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.083.64-1.04
    Diluted EPS3.083.64-1.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

