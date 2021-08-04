Samkrg Pistons Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.42 crore, up 282.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.42 crore in June 2021 up 282.96% from Rs. 13.69 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2021 up 67.97% from Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2021 up 600% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2020.

Samkrg Pistons shares closed at 243.80 on August 03, 2021 (BSE)