Samkrg Pistons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.13 crore, down 5.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.13 crore in December 2022 down 5.43% from Rs. 59.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2022 down 14.8% from Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2022 down 5.94% from Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2021.