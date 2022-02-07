Samkrg Pistons Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 59.35 crore, down 23.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.35 crore in December 2021 down 23.08% from Rs. 77.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2021 down 41.48% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2021 down 24.8% from Rs. 12.54 crore in December 2020.

Samkrg Pistons EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.45 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.60 in December 2020.

Samkrg Pistons shares closed at 177.45 on February 04, 2022 (BSE)