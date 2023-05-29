Sambhaav Media Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.51 crore, down 16.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sambhaav Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.51 crore in March 2023 down 16.98% from Rs. 13.87 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2023 down 431.12% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2023 down 6.01% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.
Sambhaav Media shares closed at 2.75 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.25% returns over the last 6 months and -28.57% over the last 12 months.
|Sambhaav Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.51
|10.07
|13.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.51
|10.07
|13.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.23
|0.29
|0.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.91
|0.92
|0.96
|Depreciation
|1.83
|1.38
|1.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.22
|7.39
|11.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|0.09
|-0.37
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.57
|0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.66
|0.18
|Interest
|1.18
|0.53
|0.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.28
|0.12
|-0.37
|Exceptional Items
|0.80
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.48
|0.12
|-0.37
|Tax
|0.25
|0.19
|-0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.73
|-0.07
|-0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.54
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.27
|-0.07
|-0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|19.11
|19.11
|19.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.00
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|--
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.00
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|--
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited