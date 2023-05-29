English
    Sambhaav Media Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.51 crore, down 16.98% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sambhaav Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.51 crore in March 2023 down 16.98% from Rs. 13.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2023 down 431.12% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2023 down 6.01% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.

    Sambhaav Media shares closed at 2.75 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.25% returns over the last 6 months and -28.57% over the last 12 months.

    Sambhaav Media
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.5110.0713.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.5110.0713.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.230.290.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.000.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.910.920.96
    Depreciation1.831.381.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.227.3911.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.660.09-0.37
    Other Income0.550.570.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.660.18
    Interest1.180.530.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.280.12-0.37
    Exceptional Items0.80----
    P/L Before Tax-0.480.12-0.37
    Tax0.250.19-0.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.73-0.07-0.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.54----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.27-0.07-0.24
    Equity Share Capital19.1119.1119.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.00-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.11---0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.00-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.11---0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results #Sambhaav Media
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:00 am