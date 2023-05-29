Sambhaav Media Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.51 crore, down 16.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.51 crore in March 2023 down 16.98% from Rs. 13.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2023 down 431.12% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2023 down 6.01% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.

Sambhaav Media shares closed at 2.75 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.25% returns over the last 6 months and -28.57% over the last 12 months.