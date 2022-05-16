Sambhaav Media Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.87 crore, up 2.5% Y-o-Y
May 16, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sambhaav Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.87 crore in March 2022 up 2.5% from Rs. 13.53 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 129.47% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022 down 45.86% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2021.
Sambhaav Media shares closed at 4.11 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)
|Sambhaav Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.87
|10.70
|13.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.87
|10.70
|13.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.18
|0.21
|0.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.96
|0.95
|0.91
|Depreciation
|1.65
|1.65
|1.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.46
|7.98
|9.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.08
|0.98
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.61
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.53
|1.56
|Interest
|0.54
|0.35
|0.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.37
|0.18
|0.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.37
|0.18
|0.86
|Tax
|-0.13
|0.31
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.24
|-0.14
|0.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.24
|-0.14
|0.81
|Equity Share Capital
|19.11
|19.11
|19.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
