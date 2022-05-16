Sambhaav Media Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.87 crore, up 2.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.87 crore in March 2022 up 2.5% from Rs. 13.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 129.47% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022 down 45.86% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2021.

Sambhaav Media shares closed at 4.11 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)