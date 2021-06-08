Sambhaav Media Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.53 crore, up 12.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.53 crore in March 2021 up 12.01% from Rs. 12.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021 up 240.79% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2021 up 160% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2020.

Sambhaav Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2020.

Sambhaav Media shares closed at 2.80 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.00% returns over the last 6 months and 51.35% over the last 12 months.