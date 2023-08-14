English
    Sambhaav Media Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore, down 32.41% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sambhaav Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore in June 2023 down 32.41% from Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2023 down 2808.49% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2023 down 120.48% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022.

    Sambhaav Media shares closed at 3.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.46% returns over the last 6 months and -7.69% over the last 12 months.

    Sambhaav Media
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.6311.519.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.6311.519.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.240.230.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.010.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.890.910.92
    Depreciation1.391.831.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.459.227.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.33-0.66-0.09
    Other Income0.510.550.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.82-0.110.47
    Interest0.551.180.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.37-1.28-0.04
    Exceptional Items--0.80--
    P/L Before Tax-2.37-0.48-0.04
    Tax-0.720.250.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.64-0.73-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.04-0.54--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.68-1.27-0.06
    Equity Share Capital19.1119.1119.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.110.00
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.11--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.110.00
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.11--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

