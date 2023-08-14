Sambhaav Media Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore, down 32.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore in June 2023 down 32.41% from Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2023 down 2808.49% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2023 down 120.48% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022.

Sambhaav Media shares closed at 3.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.46% returns over the last 6 months and -7.69% over the last 12 months.