Sambhaav Media Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.80 crore, down 2.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sambhaav Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.80 crore in June 2022 down 2.67% from Rs. 10.07 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 161.98% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022 down 13.22% from Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2021.
Sambhaav Media shares closed at 3.85 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.04% returns over the last 6 months and 14.93% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sambhaav Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.80
|13.87
|10.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.80
|13.87
|10.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.19
|0.18
|0.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.92
|0.96
|0.90
|Depreciation
|1.63
|1.65
|1.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.15
|11.46
|7.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.37
|0.06
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.55
|0.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.47
|0.18
|0.69
|Interest
|0.51
|0.54
|0.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.37
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|-0.37
|0.11
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.13
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|-0.24
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|-0.24
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|19.11
|19.11
|19.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.01
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.01
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited