Sambhaav Media Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.80 crore, down 2.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.80 crore in June 2022 down 2.67% from Rs. 10.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 161.98% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022 down 13.22% from Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2021.

Sambhaav Media shares closed at 3.85 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.04% returns over the last 6 months and 14.93% over the last 12 months.