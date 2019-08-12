Sambhaav Media Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.64 crore, up 40.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.64 crore in June 2019 up 40.46% from Rs. 8.28 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2019 down 24.32% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2019 up 45.45% from Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2018.

Sambhaav Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2018.

Sambhaav Media shares closed at 3.20 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.11% returns over the last 6 months and -52.94% over the last 12 months.