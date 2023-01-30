English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sambhaav Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.07 crore, down 5.94% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sambhaav Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.07 crore in December 2022 down 5.94% from Rs. 10.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 48.94% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2022 down 6.42% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.

    Sambhaav Media
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.0710.2710.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.0710.2710.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.290.220.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.000.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.920.970.95
    Depreciation1.381.501.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.397.467.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.090.12-0.08
    Other Income0.570.570.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.660.690.53
    Interest0.530.540.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.120.150.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.120.150.18
    Tax0.190.250.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.07-0.10-0.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.07-0.10-0.14
    Equity Share Capital19.1119.1119.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS---0.01-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS---0.01-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited