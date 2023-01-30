Sambhaav Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.07 crore, down 5.94% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sambhaav Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.07 crore in December 2022 down 5.94% from Rs. 10.70 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 48.94% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2022 down 6.42% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.
Sambhaav Media shares closed at 3.55 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.90% returns over the last 6 months and -36.04% over the last 12 months.
|Sambhaav Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.07
|10.27
|10.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.07
|10.27
|10.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.29
|0.22
|0.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.92
|0.97
|0.95
|Depreciation
|1.38
|1.50
|1.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.39
|7.46
|7.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.12
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.57
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.66
|0.69
|0.53
|Interest
|0.53
|0.54
|0.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.15
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.12
|0.15
|0.18
|Tax
|0.19
|0.25
|0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|-0.10
|-0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|-0.10
|-0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|19.11
|19.11
|19.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.01
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited