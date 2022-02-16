Sambhaav Media Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.70 crore, down 4.39% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sambhaav Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.70 crore in December 2021 down 4.39% from Rs. 11.19 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 down 121.4% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021 down 25.6% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2020.
Sambhaav Media shares closed at 4.75 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 50.79% returns over the last 6 months and 69.64% over the last 12 months.
|Sambhaav Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.70
|10.04
|11.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.70
|10.04
|11.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.21
|0.19
|0.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.95
|0.96
|0.79
|Depreciation
|1.65
|1.66
|1.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.98
|7.33
|7.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.11
|0.53
|Other Income
|0.61
|0.84
|0.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.53
|0.73
|1.12
|Interest
|0.35
|0.58
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.16
|0.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.18
|0.16
|0.40
|Tax
|0.31
|0.05
|-0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|0.11
|0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|0.11
|0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|19.11
|19.11
|19.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited