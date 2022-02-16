Sambhaav Media Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.70 crore, down 4.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.70 crore in December 2021 down 4.39% from Rs. 11.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 down 121.4% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021 down 25.6% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2020.

Sambhaav Media shares closed at 4.75 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 50.79% returns over the last 6 months and 69.64% over the last 12 months.