 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sambhaav Media Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.27 crore, up 2.29% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sambhaav Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.27 crore in September 2022 up 2.29% from Rs. 10.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 42.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2022 down 5.31% from Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2021.

Sambhaav Media shares closed at 4.30 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.27% returns over the last 6 months and 24.64% over the last 12 months.

Sambhaav Media
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.27 9.80 10.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.27 9.80 10.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.41 0.34 0.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.10 1.08 1.15
Depreciation 1.49 1.61 1.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.27 6.98 7.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.21 -0.28
Other Income 0.64 0.63 0.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.65 0.42 0.63
Interest 0.54 0.51 0.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.11 -0.09 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.11 -0.09 0.05
Tax 0.23 0.01 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.12 -0.11 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.12 -0.11 0.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 0.03 -0.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.10 -0.08 -0.07
Equity Share Capital 19.11 19.11 19.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 -- -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 -- -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results #Sambhaav Media
first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am