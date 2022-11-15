Sambhaav Media Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.27 crore, up 2.29% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sambhaav Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.27 crore in September 2022 up 2.29% from Rs. 10.04 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 42.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2022 down 5.31% from Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2021.
Sambhaav Media shares closed at 4.30 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.27% returns over the last 6 months and 24.64% over the last 12 months.
|Sambhaav Media
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.27
|9.80
|10.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.27
|9.80
|10.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.41
|0.34
|0.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.10
|1.08
|1.15
|Depreciation
|1.49
|1.61
|1.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.27
|6.98
|7.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.21
|-0.28
|Other Income
|0.64
|0.63
|0.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.65
|0.42
|0.63
|Interest
|0.54
|0.51
|0.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.11
|-0.09
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.11
|-0.09
|0.05
|Tax
|0.23
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|-0.11
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|-0.11
|0.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.02
|0.03
|-0.07
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.10
|-0.08
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|19.11
|19.11
|19.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|--
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|--
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited