    Sambhaav Media Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.27 crore, up 2.29% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sambhaav Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.27 crore in September 2022 up 2.29% from Rs. 10.04 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 42.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2022 down 5.31% from Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2021.

    Sambhaav Media shares closed at 4.30 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.27% returns over the last 6 months and 24.64% over the last 12 months.

    Sambhaav Media
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.279.8010.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.279.8010.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.410.340.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.000.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.101.081.15
    Depreciation1.491.611.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.276.987.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.21-0.28
    Other Income0.640.630.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.650.420.63
    Interest0.540.510.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.11-0.090.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.11-0.090.05
    Tax0.230.010.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.12-0.110.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.12-0.110.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.020.03-0.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.10-0.08-0.07
    Equity Share Capital19.1119.1119.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.01---0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.01---0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

