Sambhaav Media Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.27 crore, up 2.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.27 crore in September 2022 up 2.29% from Rs. 10.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 42.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2022 down 5.31% from Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2021.

Sambhaav Media shares closed at 4.30 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.27% returns over the last 6 months and 24.64% over the last 12 months.