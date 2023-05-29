English
    Sambhaav Media Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.51 crore, down 18.4% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sambhaav Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.51 crore in March 2023 down 18.4% from Rs. 14.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2023 down 5197.49% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2023 down 45.05% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2022.

    Sambhaav Media shares closed at 2.75 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.25% returns over the last 6 months and -28.57% over the last 12 months.

    Sambhaav Media
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.5110.1914.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.5110.1914.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.180.570.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.000.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.101.091.17
    Depreciation1.821.371.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.627.2910.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.20-0.13-0.03
    Other Income0.590.620.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.600.490.59
    Interest1.180.530.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.78-0.040.03
    Exceptional Items0.22----
    P/L Before Tax-1.56-0.040.03
    Tax0.150.15-0.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.71-0.190.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.54----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.25-0.190.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.010.01-0.12
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.24-0.180.04
    Equity Share Capital19.1119.1119.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-0.010.01
    Diluted EPS-0.13-0.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-0.010.01
    Diluted EPS-0.13-0.01--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

