Sambhaav Media Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.51 crore, down 18.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.51 crore in March 2023 down 18.4% from Rs. 14.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2023 down 5197.49% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2023 down 45.05% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2022.

Sambhaav Media shares closed at 2.75 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.25% returns over the last 6 months and -28.57% over the last 12 months.