Sambhaav Media Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.51 crore, down 18.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sambhaav Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.51 crore in March 2023 down 18.4% from Rs. 14.11 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2023 down 5197.49% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2023 down 45.05% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2022.
Sambhaav Media shares closed at 2.75 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.25% returns over the last 6 months and -28.57% over the last 12 months.
|Sambhaav Media
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.51
|10.19
|14.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.51
|10.19
|14.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.18
|0.57
|0.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.10
|1.09
|1.17
|Depreciation
|1.82
|1.37
|1.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.62
|7.29
|10.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.20
|-0.13
|-0.03
|Other Income
|0.59
|0.62
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|0.49
|0.59
|Interest
|1.18
|0.53
|0.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.78
|-0.04
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|0.22
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.56
|-0.04
|0.03
|Tax
|0.15
|0.15
|-0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.71
|-0.19
|0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.54
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.25
|-0.19
|0.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.12
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.24
|-0.18
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|19.11
|19.11
|19.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited