Sambhaav Media Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.11 crore, up 4.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.11 crore in March 2022 up 4.27% from Rs. 13.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 96.6% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2022 down 38.33% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2021.

Sambhaav Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

Sambhaav Media shares closed at 4.15 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.41% returns over the last 6 months and 50.91% over the last 12 months.