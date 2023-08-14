Sambhaav Media Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.64 crore, down 32.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.64 crore in June 2023 down 32.26% from Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2023 down 2184.09% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 down 124.14% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2022.

Sambhaav Media shares closed at 3.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.46% returns over the last 6 months and -7.69% over the last 12 months.