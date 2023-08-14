English
    Sambhaav Media Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.64 crore, down 32.26% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sambhaav Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.64 crore in June 2023 down 32.26% from Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2023 down 2184.09% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 down 124.14% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2022.

    Sambhaav Media shares closed at 3.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.46% returns over the last 6 months and -7.69% over the last 12 months.

    Sambhaav Media
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.6411.519.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.6411.519.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.351.180.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.010.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.081.101.08
    Depreciation1.381.821.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.258.626.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.42-1.20-0.21
    Other Income0.540.590.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.87-0.600.42
    Interest0.551.180.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.42-1.78-0.09
    Exceptional Items--0.22--
    P/L Before Tax-2.42-1.56-0.09
    Tax-0.740.150.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.69-1.71-0.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.04-0.54--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.72-2.25-0.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.100.010.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.82-2.24-0.08
    Equity Share Capital19.1119.1119.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.13-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.13--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.13-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.13--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

