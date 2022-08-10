 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sambhaav Media Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.80 crore, down 2.67% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sambhaav Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.80 crore in June 2022 down 2.67% from Rs. 10.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 160.68% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2022 down 12.12% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2021.

Sambhaav Media shares closed at 3.85 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.04% returns over the last 6 months and 14.93% over the last 12 months.

Sambhaav Media
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.80 14.11 10.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.80 14.11 10.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.34 0.37 0.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.08 1.17 1.10
Depreciation 1.61 1.63 1.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.98 10.97 7.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 -0.03 -0.09
Other Income 0.63 0.61 0.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.42 0.59 0.61
Interest 0.51 0.55 0.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.09 0.03 0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.09 0.03 0.03
Tax 0.01 -0.13 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.11 0.16 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.11 0.16 0.01
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.03 -0.12 0.12
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.08 0.04 0.13
Equity Share Capital 19.11 19.11 19.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.01 0.01
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.01 0.01
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results #Sambhaav Media
first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.