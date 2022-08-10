Sambhaav Media Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.80 crore, down 2.67% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sambhaav Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.80 crore in June 2022 down 2.67% from Rs. 10.07 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 160.68% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2022 down 12.12% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2021.
Sambhaav Media shares closed at 3.85 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.04% returns over the last 6 months and 14.93% over the last 12 months.
|Sambhaav Media
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.80
|14.11
|10.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.80
|14.11
|10.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.34
|0.37
|0.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.08
|1.17
|1.10
|Depreciation
|1.61
|1.63
|1.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.98
|10.97
|7.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-0.03
|-0.09
|Other Income
|0.63
|0.61
|0.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.42
|0.59
|0.61
|Interest
|0.51
|0.55
|0.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.03
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|0.03
|0.03
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.13
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|0.16
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|0.16
|0.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.03
|-0.12
|0.12
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.08
|0.04
|0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|19.11
|19.11
|19.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
