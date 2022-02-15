Sambhaav Media Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.79 crore, down 3.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.79 crore in December 2021 down 3.59% from Rs. 11.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 117.84% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2021 down 24.28% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2020.

Sambhaav Media shares closed at 4.75 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 50.79% returns over the last 6 months and 69.64% over the last 12 months.