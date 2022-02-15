Sambhaav Media Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.79 crore, down 3.59% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sambhaav Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.79 crore in December 2021 down 3.59% from Rs. 11.19 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 117.84% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2021 down 24.28% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2020.
Sambhaav Media shares closed at 4.75 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 50.79% returns over the last 6 months and 69.64% over the last 12 months.
|Sambhaav Media
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.79
|10.04
|11.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.79
|10.04
|11.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.45
|0.39
|0.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.15
|1.15
|0.98
|Depreciation
|1.62
|1.63
|1.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.82
|7.14
|7.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.28
|0.35
|Other Income
|0.71
|0.91
|0.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.47
|0.63
|1.00
|Interest
|0.38
|0.58
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.05
|0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.09
|0.05
|0.27
|Tax
|0.31
|0.05
|-0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|0.00
|0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|0.00
|0.51
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.13
|-0.07
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.09
|-0.07
|0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|19.11
|19.11
|19.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.01
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.01
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
