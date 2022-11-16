 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sambandam Spin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.54 crore, down 21.71% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sambandam Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 74.54 crore in September 2022 down 21.71% from Rs. 95.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.18 crore in September 2022 down 178.85% from Rs. 6.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 99.01% from Rs. 15.16 crore in September 2021.

Sambandam Spin shares closed at 147.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.95% returns over the last 6 months and -41.67% over the last 12 months.

Sambandam Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 74.54 82.21 95.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 74.54 82.21 95.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.61 66.34 57.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.86 -12.82 0.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.25 9.55 9.15
Depreciation 3.80 3.66 3.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.23 10.10 12.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.21 5.38 11.80
Other Income 0.56 0.28 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.65 5.66 11.88
Interest 2.86 3.34 2.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.51 2.32 9.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.51 2.32 9.53
Tax -1.32 1.01 2.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.18 1.30 6.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.18 1.30 6.57
Equity Share Capital 4.28 4.28 4.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.61 3.05 15.41
Diluted EPS -12.61 3.05 15.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.61 3.05 15.41
Diluted EPS -12.61 3.05 15.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

