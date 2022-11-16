Sambandam Spin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.54 crore, down 21.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.54 crore in September 2022 down 21.71% from Rs. 95.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.18 crore in September 2022 down 178.85% from Rs. 6.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 99.01% from Rs. 15.16 crore in September 2021.

Sambandam Spin shares closed at 147.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.95% returns over the last 6 months and -41.67% over the last 12 months.