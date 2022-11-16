Sambandam Spin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.54 crore, down 21.71% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sambandam Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 74.54 crore in September 2022 down 21.71% from Rs. 95.21 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.18 crore in September 2022 down 178.85% from Rs. 6.57 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 99.01% from Rs. 15.16 crore in September 2021.
Sambandam Spin shares closed at 147.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.95% returns over the last 6 months and -41.67% over the last 12 months.
|Sambandam Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|74.54
|82.21
|95.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|74.54
|82.21
|95.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.61
|66.34
|57.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.86
|-12.82
|0.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.25
|9.55
|9.15
|Depreciation
|3.80
|3.66
|3.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.23
|10.10
|12.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.21
|5.38
|11.80
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.28
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.65
|5.66
|11.88
|Interest
|2.86
|3.34
|2.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.51
|2.32
|9.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.51
|2.32
|9.53
|Tax
|-1.32
|1.01
|2.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.18
|1.30
|6.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.18
|1.30
|6.57
|Equity Share Capital
|4.28
|4.28
|4.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.61
|3.05
|15.41
|Diluted EPS
|-12.61
|3.05
|15.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.61
|3.05
|15.41
|Diluted EPS
|-12.61
|3.05
|15.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited