    Sambandam Spin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.54 crore, down 21.71% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sambandam Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.54 crore in September 2022 down 21.71% from Rs. 95.21 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.18 crore in September 2022 down 178.85% from Rs. 6.57 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 99.01% from Rs. 15.16 crore in September 2021.

    Sambandam Spin shares closed at 147.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.95% returns over the last 6 months and -41.67% over the last 12 months.

    Sambandam Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.5482.2195.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.5482.2195.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.6166.3457.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.86-12.820.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.259.559.15
    Depreciation3.803.663.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.2310.1012.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.215.3811.80
    Other Income0.560.280.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.655.6611.88
    Interest2.863.342.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.512.329.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.512.329.53
    Tax-1.321.012.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.181.306.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.181.306.57
    Equity Share Capital4.284.284.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.613.0515.41
    Diluted EPS-12.613.0515.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.613.0515.41
    Diluted EPS-12.613.0515.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

