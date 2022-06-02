Sambandam Spin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.84 crore, up 19.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.84 crore in March 2022 up 19.79% from Rs. 80.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2022 down 156.3% from Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.12 crore in March 2022 down 58.82% from Rs. 17.29 crore in March 2021.

Sambandam Spin shares closed at 80.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)