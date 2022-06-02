 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sambandam Spin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.84 crore, up 19.79% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sambandam Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 96.84 crore in March 2022 up 19.79% from Rs. 80.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2022 down 156.3% from Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.12 crore in March 2022 down 58.82% from Rs. 17.29 crore in March 2021.

Sambandam Spin shares closed at 80.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

Sambandam Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 96.84 100.84 80.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 96.84 100.84 80.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 71.10 68.83 40.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.74 -5.91 3.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.72 10.10 6.87
Depreciation 3.54 3.27 3.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.70 16.46 13.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.52 8.09 14.12
Other Income 0.07 0.20 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.58 8.29 14.14
Interest 4.96 2.23 2.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.38 6.06 11.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.38 6.06 11.60
Tax 3.82 -0.94 2.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.20 7.01 9.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.20 7.01 9.23
Equity Share Capital 4.28 4.28 4.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.19 16.43 21.65
Diluted EPS -12.19 16.43 21.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.19 16.43 21.65
Diluted EPS -12.19 16.43 21.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

